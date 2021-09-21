UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Defence Discusses Cooperation In Military Industries With Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, today met with a Jordanian delegation currently visiting the UAE, led by Brigadier General Hossam Asaad Farhan, Director of Planning and Organisation at the Jordanian Armed Forces, to discuss the bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways of reinforcing them, to achieve their mutual interests in all areas, most notably in military and defence.

They also exchanged opinions on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting took place as part of the efforts to draft cooperation agreements in military industries.

Major General Al Jabri stressed cooperating in military industries, research and development is vital to both countries and will help achieve the strategic objectives of their wise leaderships.

"This meeting took place under the framework of the profound strategic ties between the two countries, which were established by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan," he said.

