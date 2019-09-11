Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate in DSEI 2019 in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, headed by Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, participated in the 20th Defence and Security Equipment International, DSEI, 2019, which began yesterday and will run until 13th September at the Exhibition Centre in London.

The delegation, accompanied by Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, UK, visited the UAE pavilion, which is managed by the UAE Defence Companies Council, in cooperation with the ministry and the Tawazun Economic Council.

Seventeen Emirati defence companies are participating in the exhibition, and the UAE pavilion is an important platform for the national defence and security industries to showcase their latest defence and security products and independent systems.

Maj. Gen. Al Neyadi and the Emirati delegation toured the exhibition, which included the pavilions of several countries and the stands of regional and international defence companies.

Al Neyadi highlighted the exhibition’s international importance and praised the participation of over 1,600 exhibitors and around 300 official delegations from 84 countries, as well as its level of organisation.

Al Neyadi met separately with Lt. General John Lorimer, Senior Defence Adviser for the middle East at the British Ministry of Defence, and Mark Goldsack, Director of the British Defence and Security Organisation of the Ministry of International Trade. Their meetings, which were attended by senior officers from both sides, discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK, as well as ways of developing them in various areas and several issues of common interest.