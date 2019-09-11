UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence, UAE Armed Forces Participate In DSEI 2019 In London

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate in DSEI 2019 in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, headed by Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, participated in the 20th Defence and Security Equipment International, DSEI, 2019, which began yesterday and will run until 13th September at the Exhibition Centre in London.

The delegation, accompanied by Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, UK, visited the UAE pavilion, which is managed by the UAE Defence Companies Council, in cooperation with the ministry and the Tawazun Economic Council.

Seventeen Emirati defence companies are participating in the exhibition, and the UAE pavilion is an important platform for the national defence and security industries to showcase their latest defence and security products and independent systems.

Maj. Gen. Al Neyadi and the Emirati delegation toured the exhibition, which included the pavilions of several countries and the stands of regional and international defence companies.

Al Neyadi highlighted the exhibition’s international importance and praised the participation of over 1,600 exhibitors and around 300 official delegations from 84 countries, as well as its level of organisation.

Al Neyadi met separately with Lt. General John Lorimer, Senior Defence Adviser for the middle East at the British Ministry of Defence, and Mark Goldsack, Director of the British Defence and Security Organisation of the Ministry of International Trade. Their meetings, which were attended by senior officers from both sides, discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK, as well as ways of developing them in various areas and several issues of common interest.

Related Topics

UAE London United Kingdom Middle East September 2019 From

Recent Stories

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal Wazir takes strict notice of doctor's abduct ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority issues warning to 27 dairy u ..

3 minutes ago

Decision for payment of compensation to affected t ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese envoy assures timely completion of CPEC pr ..

3 minutes ago

11th Moharram procession observed with religious f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.