Ministry of Health and Prevention organises Clinical Governance Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, the Minister of Health, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held the Clinical Governance Forum at Hotel Raffles Dubai.

The forum was a two-day event that witnessed the launch of Clinical Governance of the Hospitals Sector under the theme, "Our Way to Clinical Excellence".

The strategy aims to enhance the culture of patient-centric culture innovation through the provision of high-quality, sustainable, safe, and effective healthcare services.

This is part of MoHAP’s strategy to explore the healthcare future and to renovate health services to improve patient safety in line with the best international practices.

The forum was held in the presence of the Under-Secretary and Assistant Under-Secretaries of MoHAP, with the participation of over 400 attendees, including experts, lecturers and consultants from the World Health Organisation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States and Australia, as well as healthcare leaders and directors in government and private institutions and healthcare providers, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians.

Al Owais said, "Our initiatives and programmes aim to reinforce the UAE’s position on the future healthcare agenda, innovate unique solutions to the future of health services, control chronic diseases and provide up-to-date therapeutic methods. This can be achieved by incorporating AI and VR technologies and smart apps into health services, as well as providing telemedicine health services and other updates in health sciences to explore the future and achieve a sustainable health system aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071."

Dr.

Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, said, "The forum comes as part of MoHAP’s keenness in boosting healthcare sector capabilities and infrastructure, enhancing innovation and other services based on modern technologies, and continuing the necessary rehabilitation of medical cadres, so as to enable the health sector to implement the world’s best practices and standards in the medicine and healthcare fields and to promote a patient-centric innovation culture."

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said, "The main goal of adopting clinical governance is to elevate the efficiency of hospitals by upgrading the organisational performance and commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability, within a reference framework for medial and administrative cadres at hospitals."

The strategy sets a joint vision for hospitals to improve the quality of patient-centred care, enable clinical management to become the essence of therapeutic practices, restructuring the organisational framework, methods of accountability, and compliance with quality standards. This would help enhance confidence among patients in receiving safe healthcare in line with MoHAP’s strategy to provide world-class, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare services.

The Clinical Governance Strategy is set on four key pillars and 20 paths, including clinical efficacy that ensures timely and appropriate treatment, interventions, support, and services, including evidence-based practices to direct therapeutic decisions, and systematically developing guidelines to assist physicians and patients in making decisions about appropriate healthcare according to diagnostic data.