Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patients, one death, and 240 new cases of COVID-19 among various nationalities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today announced 240 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 1,264.

MoHAP said in a statement that the new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient physical distance.

''A number of cases resulted from international travel. The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' MoHAP affirmed.

MoHAP also announced the full recovery of 12 cases as a result of receiving the necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 108.

MoHAP announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian patient, who suffered from chronic diseases, including kidney failure. The number of COVID-19 fatalities has now reached nine.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for all patients.

The Ministry and other local health authorities called upon the public to adopt healthy practices to safeguard against contracting contagious diseases and adhere to social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of all.