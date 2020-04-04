UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Announces Recovery Of 12 Patients, One Death, And 240 New Cases Of COVID-19 Among Various Nationalities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:15 AM

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patients, one death, and 240 new cases of COVID-19 among various nationalities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today announced 240 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 1,264.

MoHAP said in a statement that the new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient physical distance.

''A number of cases resulted from international travel. The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' MoHAP affirmed.

MoHAP also announced the full recovery of 12 cases as a result of receiving the necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 108.

MoHAP announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian patient, who suffered from chronic diseases, including kidney failure. The number of COVID-19 fatalities has now reached nine.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for all patients.

The Ministry and other local health authorities called upon the public to adopt healthy practices to safeguard against contracting contagious diseases and adhere to social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of all.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

30 minutes ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

44 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

44 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

2 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.