Ministry Of Health Approves Use Of Sinopharm Vaccine For 3-17 Age Group

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine for 3 to 17 age group, based on the results of clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and the local evaluation that complies with the approved regulations.

The approval for the vaccine comes as part of the UAE's efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, and an affirmation of its proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of community members.

