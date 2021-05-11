UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Reaffirms Importance Of Vaccination In Battle Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccination in battle against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has highlighted the importance of vaccination as an effective instrument in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as new variants continue to emerge.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said it is continuing its efforts to vaccinate all target segments of society, to boost their immunity and prevent further infections.

The ministry, in cooperation with local health authorities, offers vaccination services across hundreds of centres around the country, as well as home services to help vaccinate those with medical conditions preventing them from travelling to vaccination centres.

It also announced a list of categories exempted from taking the vaccine to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents who have received the vaccine, in line with the requirements of international medical organisations.

The ministry identified seven such categories, namely active cases infected with COVID-19, volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside of the country, people who have previously contracted COVID-19 following a medical assessment, people who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine ingredients, and people with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine.

The ministry stressed that exempt categories should present an exemption certificate issued by accredited health centres, clinics and hospitals, and an attending physician will assess the request and submit a medical report to relevant health authorities for approval. The applicant will then be informed via SMS on whether their application is approved or not, and exemptions will appear on the Al Hosn app.

The ministry urged all eligible citizens and residents to take the vaccine, to help boost the acquired community immunity and curb the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity Women SMS All From

Recent Stories

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

26 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

26 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

26 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

30 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.