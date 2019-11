(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2019 (WAM) - The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of Dr. Adnan Pachachi.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry expressed sincere condolences, asking Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family the patience and solace to bear this loss.