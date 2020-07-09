- Home
Ministry Of Presidential Affairs Mourns Death Of Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler Of Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday.
In a statement, the Ministry prayed to God to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant his family patience and solace to bear their loss.