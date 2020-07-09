Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry prayed to God to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant his family patience and solace to bear their loss.