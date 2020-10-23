UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence To Launch 'A Message Of Tolerance From The UAE To The World' Virtual Forum

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will launch on Sunday a virtual forum entitled "A Message of Tolerance from the UAE to the World".

The event that will be held in the presence of and under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will see the participation of a wide range of religious leaders of various religions and a large number of writers, thinkers and officials.

Sheikh Nahyan will deliver the keynote speech of the forum in the presence of several researchers and academics specialising in the fields of tolerance, coexistence and peace from inside and outside the country.

The forum aims to deepen these values among various segments of society, and consolidate coexistence and tolerance among various religions.

The ministry emphasised that the forum will shed light on the UAE's unique experience regionally and globally that has achieved great success, witnessed by the world, until it became a role model for those who want to follow that path.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Sulaiman Al Jassim, Deputy Director, board of Trustees of the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Establishment.

