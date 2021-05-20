UrduPoint.com
MoD Undersecretary Meets President Of French National Assembly's Defense And Armed Forces Committee

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French National Assembly's defense and armed forces committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, today met with Françoise Dumas, President of the National Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French National Assembly.

Al Dhaheri welcome Dumas, with whom he discussed collaboration and bilateral relations between their countries, particularly in defence and military sectors.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.

