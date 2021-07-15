MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of first Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Justin Hawley, the first Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.