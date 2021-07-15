UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of First Ambassador Of Saint Kitts And Nevis To UAE

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of first Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Justin Hawley, the first Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Saint Kitts And Nevis United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

8 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

12 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.