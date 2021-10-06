UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy From Ambassador Of Zimbabwe

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), received a copy of the credentials of Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing bilateral ties between the UAE and Zimbabwe.

Mazemo, in turn, expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More Stories From Middle East

