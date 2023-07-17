Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Mohamed Alhammadi, a member of the UAE Paralympic Athletics Team, snatched the silver medal in the final of the T34 800-metre race at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris, which saw the participation of the world's top eight wheelchair racers.

With a record of 1:39,93 minutes, Alhammadi was less than a second away from the gold. This is Alhammadi's second silver medal, after winning his first in the T34 400-metre race of the championships.

Alhammadi had qualified for the final after winning in the preliminary race, in which 11 athletes competed. Tunisian Walid Ktila, who came in first, set a new world record in the preliminary race.