UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Board Of ‘Frontline Heroes Office’

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline Heroes Office’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, has appointed the board of the Office, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

The Board of the Frontline Heroes Office includes the following members: Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, of State for Government and Future Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advance Technology; Mohamed Al Junaibi, Chief of Presidential Protocol at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Obaid Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Saif Ghobash, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Ali Hamad Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Representative of the Crown Prince Court.

The recently established 'Frontline Heroes Office' will provide sustainable solutions to recognise and address the priorities of frontline workers across the UAE during crises and emergencies.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

7 minutes ago

Landmine blast kills eight Chadian soldiers

7 minutes ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.