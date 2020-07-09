Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline Heroes Office’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, has appointed the board of the Office, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

The Board of the Frontline Heroes Office includes the following members: Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, of State for Government and Future Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advance Technology; Mohamed Al Junaibi, Chief of Presidential Protocol at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Obaid Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Saif Ghobash, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Ali Hamad Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Representative of the Crown Prince Court.

The recently established 'Frontline Heroes Office' will provide sustainable solutions to recognise and address the priorities of frontline workers across the UAE during crises and emergencies.