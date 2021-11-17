Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Lecture On 'UAE And The US: Challenges And Opportunities'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended a lecture at the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis, entitled, "The UAE and the US: Common Challenges and Opportunities," presented by Mike Pompeo, Former US Secretary of State.

At the start of the lecture, Pompeo highlighted his happiness at being at the majlis and in the UAE, affirming the close cooperation between the two countries in assisting people worldwide.

The UAE has made a change through its cooperation with friendly countries and by providing humanitarian support, he added.

The lecture was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and several Sheikhs and officials.

The lecture addressed the topics of faith, family and the economy, and their importance to the societies of the UAE, the US and the rest of the world to achieve their ambitions.

Pompeo explained the three Abrahamic religions began in the region, noting people express their faiths and beliefs differently, but everyone believes in Allah Almighty.

He also stressed the importance of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed by the UAE and Israel to promote cooperation and trade and benefitting from advanced technologies employed by every country to benefit their peoples.

The middle East has always been a haven for people, Pompeo said, adding the Abrahamic religions began in the region and later spread around the world, highlighting the common values of coexistence that represent a common culture.

However, prosperity can never be achieved in isolation, as it requires cooperation between states and peoples, he further added.

Mike Pompeo stressed that the UAE, through its leadership's vision, prioritises the family, which is the foundation of society, noting the country has achieved gender equality and highlighting its significant global efforts to ensure human rights in various communities. In this regard, he noted some 80 percent of Emirati women have enrolled in higher education.

Economic growth is essential and is the cornerstone of the prosperity of countries. The UAE aims to enhance its economic power, he further said, affirming that over the past ten years, the UAE has sought to advance its national economy and support technology, innovation and advanced sciences, along with the US.