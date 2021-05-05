UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Biden Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Regional And International Developments, Environmental Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments, environmental issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed over a phone call the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed and Biden tackled cooperation in the fields of clean and renewable energy, environmental protection, facing climate change, and the importance of enhancing international efforts in this field forward, in light of the results and commitments of Leaders Summit on Climate, that was held recently.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern, foremost of which are developments in the Arabian Gulf, middle East and Horn of Africa regions.

The two sides stressed the significance of continuing to boost bilateral relations in the future, and the joint efforts to enhance peace and cooperation in the region in the interest of their peoples and their aspiration for stability and development, as well as supporting efforts to settle regional conflicts and crises through diplomatic and political means.

The US President extended his congratulations on the occasion of the UAE's 50th anniversary celebrations, citing the strategic importance of establishing diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel.

