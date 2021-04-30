UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Condoles Deaths Of Submarine Victims With Indonesian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles deaths of submarine victims with Indonesian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made a phone call to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which he offered his condolences for the victims of the submarine "KRI Nangala" that sank recently off the coast of Bali island.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Widodo, the Indonesian people and the families of the victims, asking Allah Almighty to have mercy and forgiveness on them, and solace to their families.

He also expressed his sympathy to the Indonesian people and the families of victims, praying to Allah Almighty to grant patience to their families.

The Indonesian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the sympathy and solidarity he showed with Indonesia and its people for their ordeal, wishing the UAE and its people continued goodness and safety from all harm.

