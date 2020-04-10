UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Costa Rican President Discuss Relations, Ways To Contain COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, have reviewed the cooperation ties between the two countries.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Quesada discussed the measures taken worldwide to contain to COVID-19 and the importance of coordinating work and rallying international efforts to stem its repercussions.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Costa Rican President also reviewed the measures taken by the two countries in this regard and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

