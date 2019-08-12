UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Departs Jeddah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, left here after a brief fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, led an entourage of high-profile Saudi officials to see off His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Airport

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

1 hour ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.