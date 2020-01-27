Mohamed bin Zayed holds official talks with President of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they addressed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them.

They also discussed the developments in the Gulf region, the middle East and Asia, in addition to regional and international topics of mutual concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Kazakh President and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said, "I would like to convey my greetings and those of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to our dear friend, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Leader of the Nation, who played a remarkable role, along with the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in reinforcing the bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan."

He highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan since their establishment and noted that the UAE pays significant attention to reinforcing cooperation with Kazakhstan on many fronts. He also praised the outcome of the joint committee meetings held between the two countries, which took place in Abu Dhabi in September 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the trade exchange between the two friendly countries has developed and even doubled recently, as the UAE has emerged as the top trading partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab region. He said Kazakhstan is considered the main centre for Emirati investments in Central Asia.

He also pointed to the cooperation between the two friendly countries in the space sector, and noted the launch of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station last year from the Kazakh station, Baikonur.

On the tension witnessed in the region, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE's principles, which are based on its commitment to support peace and settle disputes peacefully, and strengthen tolerance and coexistence at the regional and international levels.

He added that both the UAE and Kazakhstan are exerting efforts to reinforce joint action within the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, aimed at preserving the unity of the organisation and strengthening its role to face challenges.

He expressed confidence that the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country will contribute to reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

The Kazakhstan President expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards the warm welcome, saying, "This is the first official visit I am making since being elected as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and I would like to take this opportunity to convey the greetings of the first President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

He added, "The relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan are exceptional and have witnessed significant development. We share a remarkable friendship and I am confident that this visit will lead to further development in the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that "time does not stop" and that is why "we must search for new ways of cooperation and interaction".

He pointed out that next year, the UAE will celebrate its 50th anniversary, while the Republic of Kazakhstan will celebrate its 30th anniversary of Independence.

The Kazakh President said, "During the 28 years of diplomatic relations, the foundations of which were established by the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, strong and solid ties were established, especially in the economic, trade and cultural fields. There is great activity among the businessmen of the two countries. There are 350 joint ventures between us, and the Abu Dhabi Plaza Complex, which will be completed in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will be built soon."

Concluding his speech, he added, "These achievements were thanks to the brotherly and friendly relations that brought together the first president [of Kazakhstan] and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan... in addition to the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in personally promoting and developing it."

Sheikh Mohamed also hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Tokayev and his delegation.

In the register of senior visitors at the National Palace, the Kazakh President wrote about "the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, and expressed his confidence that these relations would develop across broader horizons in various fields".

