Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange Eid greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a telephone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo wished further progress and prosperity to their peoples and all Islamic nations. They also expressed their hopes for global peace and stability.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also conveyed to the Indonesian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion.