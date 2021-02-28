ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in his capacity as Chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has issued a resolution to form the executive committee of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, chaired by H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The executive committee includes Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.