UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution To Form Executive Committee Of ADNOC's Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed issues Resolution to form executive committee of ADNOC's board of directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in his capacity as Chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has issued a resolution to form the executive committee of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, chaired by H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The executive committee includes Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sultan Ahmed

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

33 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

33 minutes ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.