Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Jordan Review Regional Developments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan have reviewed a number of regional and international developments and prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations.

This came in a phone call H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received this evening from the Jordanian monarch wherein they exchanged views on issues of concern.

