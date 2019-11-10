UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Kurdistan Region- Iraq Deliberating Regional Developments

Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- Iraq deliberating regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received President Nechirvan Barzani of Kurdistan Region- Iraq, currently visiting the UAE.

The two leaders laid a special focus on the cooperation ties between the UAE and Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic, investment, developmental and humanitarian affairs, and exchanged views over a number of regional issues.

They spelled out their determination to grow cooperation across all fronts, with a particular emphasis on trade and investment, with Sheikh Mohamed underlining the UAE's keenness on fostering the fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq.

Barzani hailed the evolving relations between the two sides and hailed the support provided by the UAE to help the Kurdistan Region survive the challenges associated with hosting the displaced and refugees scattered across a number of the region's areas.

Attending the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati' here, were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

