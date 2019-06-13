UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Business Representatives In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representatives in Germany

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The UAE's economic approach is based on openness, diversity, flexibility and partnerships that aim to achieve sustainable development, said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made this statement at his residence in Berlin on Wednesday, while receiving the representatives of several large, medium and small German companies, who were accompanied by Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, .

H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the business representatives during the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of economic relation in the bilateral ties between the UAE and Germany and its key role to enhance and develop the longstanding and deep-rooted relations.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade, investment and technological domains and development of the promising opportunities in a way that meets the aspirations of the two countries.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi noted the importance of building on the distinguished relations between the two countries to achieve fruitful partnerships. The two countries have a clear development vision that is fully reflected in various projects, initiatives and partnerships in all sectors, he said.

Sheikh Mohamed drew attention to the fact that the UAE has the appropriate potential and environment that facilitate operations of international companies. The Emirati government is very keen to overcome any challenges faced by such companies or investors in the UAE, he added.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also attended the meeting.

