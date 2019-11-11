UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives French Colbert Committee Delegation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Colbert Committee delegation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation from the French Colbert Committee participating in several cultural events in Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Bahr.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation from the French Colbert Committee participating in several cultural events in Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Bahr.

The delegation was accompanied by Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the members of the delegation, who are participating in several cultural initiatives and dialogues that characterise the two countries while highlighting the importance of social communication between their peoples to strengthening their friendship and cooperation.

Flanerie Colbert Abu Dhabi will organise a programme of public skills workshops and dialogues from 12th to 28th November at the Artisans House, as well as open activities throughout the Galleria on Al Maryah Island showcasing the creativity of a range of French luxury brands from 12th November to 14th December. On 20th and 23rd November, the Abu Dhabi Art Exhibition will feature discussions on luxury and modern French art, with the participation of speakers from leading French cultural and luxury institutions.

84 French luxury houses and 16 cultural institutions will be featured during the Flanerie Colbert Abu Dhabi: ''French Luxury in the 21st Century.'' Flanerie Colbert will bring together artisan skills, contemporary creation and the very best of both Emirati and French cultures.

Started in 1954 by 15 French luxury visionaries, Colbert Committee aims to promote French culture, specifically French brands, internationally and to support France's economy.

The committee also aims to create a business environment that will bring collective and individual growth to French brands.

Activations at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the House of Artisans, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and at Abu Dhabi Art with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism will promote cross-cultural dialogue between France and the UAE.

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, 10,000 Years of Luxury will, for the first time in the region, explore the history of luxury.

The House of Artisans programme will feature French and Emirati artisans engaging in a conversation about their respective crafts – including Al Sadu, Bisht, Calligraphy, Gahwa, Khoos, Talli or Khanjar-making on the Emirati side and, on the French side, embroidery, gastronomy, silver-smithing and leather goods.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also received Claude Chirac, the daughter of late French President Jacques Chirac, who is visiting the country to attend the naming of an Abu Dhabi street after her father.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the key role jointly played by Jacques Chirac and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in strengthening the overall relations between the UAE and France, as well as President Chirac's positive support for just Arab causes, which earned him a special place in the history of UAE relations and Arab-French relations in general.

He also recalled his numerous meetings with President Chirac and the distinguished ties between the UAE and France during his presidency, which established the foundations of the prosperous relationship between the two countries.

Claude Chirac expressed her gratitude to the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed for naming a street in Abu Dhabi after her father.

Related Topics

Century Business France UAE Abu Dhabi November December From Best Arab

Recent Stories

President issues decree on new FNC members

1 hour ago

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

35 minutes ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

35 minutes ago

NPCC breaks world record for ‘heaviest single-mo ..

1 hour ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

38 minutes ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.