Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Colbert Committee delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation from the French Colbert Committee participating in several cultural events in Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Bahr.

The delegation was accompanied by Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the members of the delegation, who are participating in several cultural initiatives and dialogues that characterise the two countries while highlighting the importance of social communication between their peoples to strengthening their friendship and cooperation.

Flanerie Colbert Abu Dhabi will organise a programme of public skills workshops and dialogues from 12th to 28th November at the Artisans House, as well as open activities throughout the Galleria on Al Maryah Island showcasing the creativity of a range of French luxury brands from 12th November to 14th December. On 20th and 23rd November, the Abu Dhabi Art Exhibition will feature discussions on luxury and modern French art, with the participation of speakers from leading French cultural and luxury institutions.

84 French luxury houses and 16 cultural institutions will be featured during the Flanerie Colbert Abu Dhabi: ''French Luxury in the 21st Century.'' Flanerie Colbert will bring together artisan skills, contemporary creation and the very best of both Emirati and French cultures.

Started in 1954 by 15 French luxury visionaries, Colbert Committee aims to promote French culture, specifically French brands, internationally and to support France's economy.

The committee also aims to create a business environment that will bring collective and individual growth to French brands.

Activations at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the House of Artisans, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and at Abu Dhabi Art with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism will promote cross-cultural dialogue between France and the UAE.

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, 10,000 Years of Luxury will, for the first time in the region, explore the history of luxury.

The House of Artisans programme will feature French and Emirati artisans engaging in a conversation about their respective crafts – including Al Sadu, Bisht, Calligraphy, Gahwa, Khoos, Talli or Khanjar-making on the Emirati side and, on the French side, embroidery, gastronomy, silver-smithing and leather goods.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also received Claude Chirac, the daughter of late French President Jacques Chirac, who is visiting the country to attend the naming of an Abu Dhabi street after her father.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the key role jointly played by Jacques Chirac and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in strengthening the overall relations between the UAE and France, as well as President Chirac's positive support for just Arab causes, which earned him a special place in the history of UAE relations and Arab-French relations in general.

He also recalled his numerous meetings with President Chirac and the distinguished ties between the UAE and France during his presidency, which established the foundations of the prosperous relationship between the two countries.

Claude Chirac expressed her gratitude to the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed for naming a street in Abu Dhabi after her father.