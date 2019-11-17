Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade; Leanne Caret, Executive Vice President of Boeing Company, President and Chief Executive Officer, Defense, Space and Security; and Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO, meeting separately on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai Airshow.

Sheikh Mohamed and his guests explored prospects for joint cooperation, in order to serve mutual interests and encourage investments in the aviation and space industries. They also exchanged views on a variety of issues of common concern.

Running from 17th-21st November, 2019, at Dubai World Central, some 1,300 companies from 160 countries are participating in the event, one of the largest aviation exhibitions in the world. Also, 165 civilian and military aircraft will be on display.