UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Leaders Of Aviation Industry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade; Leanne Caret, Executive Vice President of Boeing Company, President and Chief Executive Officer, Defense, Space and Security; and Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO, meeting separately on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai Airshow.

Sheikh Mohamed and his guests explored prospects for joint cooperation, in order to serve mutual interests and encourage investments in the aviation and space industries. They also exchanged views on a variety of issues of common concern.

Running from 17th-21st November, 2019, at Dubai World Central, some 1,300 companies from 160 countries are participating in the event, one of the largest aviation exhibitions in the world. Also, 165 civilian and military aircraft will be on display.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi November 2019 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

1 hour ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

2 hours ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.