ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who congratulated His Highness on the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people further progress and prosperity, expressing hope the relations between the two countries would continue to develop.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli president for the good feelings he's showed towards the UAE and its people on this dear national occasion, wishing the bilateral relations would see more cooperation for the common good of the two nations and the region at large.