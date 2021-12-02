UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Uzbek President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and extended his best wishes to the UAE and its people for further development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Mirziyoyev also discussed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways of reinforcing them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mirziyoyev for his honest feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing Uzbekistan continued progress and prosperity.

