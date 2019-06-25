ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the United Kingdom's Defence Senior Advisor to the middle East.

During the meeting held at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the British official reviewed UAE-UK ties in the military and defence sectors, and means to further advance them.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and issues of mutual interests.