UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives UK's Defence Senior Advisor For The Middle East

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UK's Defence Senior Advisor for the Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the United Kingdom's Defence Senior Advisor to the middle East.

During the meeting held at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the British official reviewed UAE-UK ties in the military and defence sectors, and means to further advance them.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and issues of mutual interests.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

MNA hails govt for allocating funds for south Punj ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry re ..

4 minutes ago

Campaign against quacks, medical stores continues

4 minutes ago

Efforts on for 10pc industrial growth, 1.2m jobs e ..

4 minutes ago

New Tests Reveal No Contamination in Druzhba Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors top performers in 3rd monthly ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.