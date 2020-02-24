UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours UMEX, SimTEX 2020 Exhibitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited on Monday the exhibition halls of UMEX and SimTEX 2020.

The fourth edition of the exhibition is the only event in the middle East dedicated for drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems. Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition runs until 25th February.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talks with exhibitors and officials participating in the exhibition. He was introduced to the latest technologies available in the unmanned systems sector.

Commenting on the exhibition, His Highness said that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence sectors, anticipating future developments that contribute to the progress of society and the impact of technology on changing human lives for the better.

"It is our responsibility to change human lives for the better, and to utilise technology to build bridges of progress, security and stability for all," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirmed.

Sheikh Mohamed added that UMEX and SimTEX exhibit the UAE's "important role in providing effective global platforms for dialogue related to vital sectors to that matter to current and future global developments."

Events like UMEX and SimTEX, His Highness continued, reflect global partners' confidence in hosting events of such a high calibre in the UAE.

He went on to note the vested interest the UAE is taking in advanced technology across the drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems sectors, and their impact on human development. His Highness said that the UAE is keen to keep up with the rapid developments in the field to bolster its knowledge economy further as well as to diversify its trade and investment sector.

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanied His Highness during the visit.

