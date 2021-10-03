Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed viewed the areas in the pavilion, which tells the story of the establishment of the UAE and the dreams of its founders, who created an inspiring history established on a set of human values and unlimited ambitions.

He exchanged cordial talks with the organisers of the pavilion, which was designed in the shape of a falcon ready to fly, telling the story of the UAE and the vision of its leadership.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi then explored the sections of the four-storey pavilion, which covers an area of 15,000-square metres and includes sections for hospitality, cultural exhibitions and showcasing Emirati achievements.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, explained the pavilion’s sections and their different components.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pride and appreciation for the role of Emirati citizens in creating the UAE’s pavilion, while wishing them success in showcasing the civilised image of the UAE to the world, as well as the traditional values of its people and its developmental achievements.

The UAE, by hosting the expo and its pavilion, aims to present a rich and unique experience that will inspire others, in light of the traditional values and human principles of the Emirati community, he added.

"Our ambitions are substantial, and we aim to achieve them with optimism and determination, to make our country the best place to live and help create a better future for humanity," Sheikh Mohamed said, noting that the UAE Pavilion is a distinguished platform for introducing the world to the country’s development and achievements, and its goals for the next 50 years.

It also aims to highlight the bright image of the Emirati people, who are equipped with knowledge, awareness, patriotism, excellence and leadership, he added, while urging the event’s organisers and national teams to continue their hard work to ensure visitors enjoy the expo’s activities and facilitate access to its various pavilions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.