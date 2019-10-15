UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin Witness Signing Of Agreements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin witness signing of agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia have witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Russia.

The agreements span various vital sectors, including trade and investment, and sustainability and environment, intending to develop strategic partnerships between the UAE and Russia further.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE concludes participation in Arab Human Rights C ..

6 minutes ago

French Sports Minister Urges UEFA to Punish Turkis ..

16 minutes ago

Alhamra will stage play 'Jahaiz' at GGC on Friday

17 minutes ago

Cameron eyes medals at Military World Games in Chi ..

17 minutes ago

15 tractor-trolleys challaned for causing pollutio ..

17 minutes ago

Vietnam-UAE Trade and Investment Forum kicks-off i ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.