Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin witness signing of agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia have witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Russia.

The agreements span various vital sectors, including trade and investment, and sustainability and environment, intending to develop strategic partnerships between the UAE and Russia further.