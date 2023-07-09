Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Appoints Three New Members To Dubai International Chamber Board

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber board

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree appointing three new members to the Board of Directors at Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

Omar Channawi, Yasser Abdul Malak, and Khalil Yassine will join the chamber’s Board of Directors, where they will leverage their extensive experience to attract foreign direct investment, support the international expansion of member companies, and promote Dubai as a leading global hub for business and trade.

Channawi currently serves as the P&G CEO of middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa and General Global Export Markets. Malak is the Chairman and CEO Middle East and North Africa of Nestlé Middle East FZE. Yassine is the Head of Unilever Arabia.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented, “We are honoured to welcome three prominent business leaders to join the Board of Directors at Dubai International Chamber. I am confident that their capabilities and expertise will bring great added value to the chamber and support our strategic priorities as we prepare to write the next chapter in Dubai’s remarkable economic success story. We look forward to collaborating closely with them and all our board members to bring the wise leadership’s vision for the emirate’s vibrant future to life.

Dubai International Chamber's three-year strategy (2022-2024) is aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading capital for global trade and preferred strategic hub for multinational companies. The chamber’s strategy is closely aligned with the five-year foreign trade plan approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which seeks to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

Other key objectives outlined in the chamber’s strategy include supporting the expansion of 100 companies from the emirate into priority overseas markets and working to enhance the business environment in Dubai, with a focus on attracting multinational companies to the emirate and encouraging them to list on the Dubai Financial Market.

The chamber also leads the Dubai Global initiative, which was launched in 2022 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, with the goal of establishing a powerful global network of 50 commercial representative offices for Dubai across five continents by 2030. The initiative aims to attract foreign MNCs, SMEs, investors, and international talent to Dubai by showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages, sharing investment intelligence, and strengthening engagement with overseas stakeholders.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Business Dubai Rashid Middle East Chamber Hub UAE Dirham Dubai Financial Market Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

11 seconds ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

30 seconds ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

40 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

17 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

19 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

19 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

19 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

22 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

23 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East