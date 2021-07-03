Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first batch of entrepreneurs of the HCT Startup Development Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the first batch of a group of entrepreneurs of the Higher Colleges of Technology Startup Development Programme. The programme is a response to an initiative to transform higher education institutions into business incubators to empower students and engage them into economic and creative activities and contribute to graduate highly-qualified entrepreneurs to support national economy with creative ideas that meet future requirements.

After reviewing a number of startups, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said:'' Equipping students with skills and tools for entrepreneurship constitutes a paramount important of the state directives as they (students) consider the real wealth and investment for a better future.'' Investment in youth is the essence of our renaissance .

.. a foundation of our future and an enabler to cope with developments around us.'' ''The UAE is making relentless efforts to encourage and enhance entrepreneurship at all levels, especially in higher education institutions, which prepare students to enter the job market,'' he added.

Sheikh Mohammed viewed a number of startups of young entrepreneurs spanning vital sectors from technology to health, cybersecurity, agritech, automation, 3D printing and education.

Since it was launched in 2019, the HCT Startup Development Programme established 108 startups and engaged 2,316 students. Students occupy 50 percent of the top management of these companies.

One of the successful stories of the programme is "E-Fate", a student-operated company, promoting sustainability and energy efficiency through the collection of electronic waste.

The aim of E-Fate is to play a substantial role in positioning the UAE as a leader in the field of recycling.