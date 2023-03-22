UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale Held At Meydan Racecourse

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held today at the Meydan Racecourse.
Organised by the Dubai Racing Club in cooperation with leading auction house Goffs, the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale 2023 saw a catalogue of two-year-old horses selected from Ireland and the UK, going under the hammer.
Held a few days ahead of the start of the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse, the 2023 Breeze-Up Sale builds on the success of the inaugural edition of the event held last year.

The event attracted leading owners and buyers from all over the world.


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied at the event by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, Sheikh Juma bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmook Al Maktoum.
The Meydan Racecourse is all set to play host to the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup meeting on Saturday, 25 March, bringing together the world's best racehorses, jockeys and trainers.

Offering a total prizemoney of $30.5 million, this year’s Dubai World Cup further strengthens Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading sporting destinations.

