Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of litigation hearings virtually by end of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Justice to hold 80 percent of litigation sessions virtually on a permanent basis before the end of 2021.

"The UAE has succeeded in adopting virtual litigation systems during the Covid-19 pandemic," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted today.

"Today, we directed the Ministry of Justice to turn 80 percent of litigation hearings to virtual sessions on a permanent basis before the end of 2021. Our goal is to be the fastest, the best and the fairest in judicial services," he added.

The UAE, he continued, boasts an advanced infrastructure that has been developed across the recent years on a solid basis, The aim now, he said, is to expand the government services relying on holistic digital solutions in a way that enables the litigation system to continue to ensure social justice despite besetting challenges.

"The UAE has turned the Covid challenges into unprecedented opportunities for growth and development and secured qualitative jumps in developing the country's vital sectors and digitising services thanks to its forward-thinking vision and readiness to continue to provide optimum services for the people," he added, noting that improving people's quality of life lies at the heart of government work objectives.