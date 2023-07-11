Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Launches Smart Services On WhatsApp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment today announced the launch of its services on WhatsApp aimed at simplifying housing procedures and enhancing access to its services.

The new service is the latest addition to the establishment's ongoing efforts to enrich the customer experience and enhance its communication channels with UAE citizens and its beneficiaries.

Customers of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment can easily access a wide range of services through the new 24/7 service by sending a message on WhatsApp to +971 (04) 2029444. The launch of the establishment’s new service contributes to the Dubai government's broader efforts to deploy new technologies to accelerate digital transition.

Talal Ali, Director of the Digital Transformation Department at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, "Through the provision of services on WhatsApp, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment aims to unleash the potential of technology to provide a seamless service experience. By harnessing the power of innovation, we aim to simplify housing procedures and improve the quality of life of all beneficiaries of our services in Dubai. With the new services, we open the door to new possibilities for customer engagement. The establishment continues to raise its excellence in providing sustainable housing services that meet the needs of its beneficiaries with a special focus on streamlining the customer journey.

Customers can access a range of services via the Establishment’s new channel on the WhatsApp application. These include login (through digital ID or a one-time login code obtained using the Emirates ID), new housing requests, approval of payments, certificate requests, application status tracking, calculator and ‘Contact Us’.

Beneficiaries can also submit their inquiries, complaints and suggestions and receive updated information on the establishment's latest services through the WhatsApp channel. The channel also provides a range of housing, financial and business sector services.

In addition, the service will contribute to achieving Dubai's goal of becoming a smart and sustainable city and enriching the customer experience by providing a convenient and modern way to access government services. The mission of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is to provide a high quality of life and enhance social stability by providing sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, establishing strategic partnerships and ensuring optimal resource utilisation.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment invites its customers to learn more about its ongoing efforts to develop its smart services by contacting the establishment via WhatsApp at +971 (04) 2029444 or by visiting its official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

