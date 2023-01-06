Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) DUBAI, 5th January 2023 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) is keen to provide all its facilities with the latest technologies and tools that help integrate people of determination in the public sphere and promote their capabilities, by offering them a unique collection of books and resources that they can both read and listen to as they constitute an integral part of the society, including the visually impaired individuals.

MBRL is making great efforts to integrate and empower people of determination, most notably by adjusting its building and facilities in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code. These efforts include providing wheelchairs on the main entrance, along with Braille signs on public utilities, audio and visual alarm systems, toilet alarm devices, and evacuation chairs on all floors of the building among others.

The Library's People of Determination Information Centre is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to support and empower people who are blind and visually impaired. The centre offers over 2,000 Braille books in Arabic and English, covering literary, historical, and intellectual topics and references. Elsewhere, the Children's Library houses a unique collection of purposeful stories gifted to MBRL by Braille Institute in Los Angeles, Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and Dar Ibsar in Jordan.

Within this valuable collection, the Library includes several Arabic Braille titles for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, such as Flashes of Thought and the Hope Probe.

A set of high-end specialised devices are provided in the Library, which cater to the needs of blind and visually impaired individuals and ensure people of determination enjoy optimal services.

The Library also offers several supporting devices to facilitate the knowledge journey for those visitors, including magnifiers, reading devices, and Braille printers.

Moreover, MBRL included Braille language in the cataloguing cards across its Information Centre and the Children's Library, allowing the visually-impaired to sense Braille dots and identify the topics of books on the shelves. Thus, all people of determination can enjoy a unique and seamless public library experience.

As part of its commitment to support Dubai’s Vision for the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination, MBRL is always keen to host various workshops for improving its employees’ abilities to interact and communicate with people of determination, as part of its long-term strategy to empower staff and develop their skills.

In this context, MBRL organised a workshop for its staff to introduce them to sign language and how it facilitates communication with hearing-impaired people, as well as to learn the basics of sign language, such as the numbers and its Arabic alphabet, along with a practical demonstration of Arabic letters and their corresponding signs. This was followed by a practical group training between the employees and hearing-impaired people of determination.

Reflecting MBRL’s vision and strategy, the workshop comes as part of the Library’s commitments to social responsibility in terms of supporting and implementing the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. A nation-wide initiative, the policy aims to establish an inclusive society that ensures the empowerment and wellbeing for all people of determination and their families.