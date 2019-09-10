Mohammed bin Rashid meets founder of company sold for AED3.3 bn

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 10th September 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Founder and CEO Divyank Turakhia whose ad-tech company, a Media.net based in Dubai internet City, was sold for over AED 3.3 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Dubai has become the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the middle East.

" He added, "We are witnessing the prominent role of Dubai Internet City in creating new economies and nurturing global entrepreneurs."

Dubai has witnessed similar multi-billion tech deals including the AED11-billion acquisition of the Dubai-based Careem by Uber and Souq.com that was earlier acquired by Amazon for over AED 2 billion. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reaffirmed that Dubai will remain an incubator for talent and an ideal hub for tech entrepreneurs.