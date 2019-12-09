UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Discuss National Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss national issues

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain, to discuss a wide range of national issues.

The two leaders explored ways of providing decent living standards to Emiratis under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Those who attended the meeting included H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.

H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

