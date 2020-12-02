Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohammed bin Zayed and Rulers attend official 49th National Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates,Their Highnesses the Crown Prince and Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs, attended on Wednesday the official 49th National Day celebrations, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, under the theme "Seeds of the Union".