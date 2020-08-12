Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initiative to train one million medical staff worldwide remotely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the launch of the "Waterfall Initiative," a virtual initiative for continuous learning and specialised training to be launched by the UAE.

The largest of its kind, the initiative will be implemented under the follow-up and supervision of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and will offer a virtual medical training across 14 medical sectors.

"With the follow up of my brother, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE today has launched a health initiative to provide distance training in medical field and ambulance services for million trainees across the world," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"The initiative is launched in partnership with 140 experts and 67 academic institutions and training institutes from around the world in line with its responsibility to support the global medical sector," he added.

"The UAE is an active part of the world’s healthcare system and aims to empower medical cadres around the world. The initiative is the UAE’s gift to the health and medical cadres from around the world, through which we will offer them the best advanced medical training," Lt. General Sheikh Saif said, and added that the UAE believes international cooperation is the best way to counter the pandemic, and the initiative is a part of its contribution.

"Medical cadres have proven that they are a national wealth in their countries, and we must protect them and reinforce their capacities to fight the coronavirus," he added.

Waterfalls Initiative for Continuous Education from UAE to the world is a global project that aims to deliver continuous education for around 1 million doctors, physicians, pharmacists, technicians, and specialists in the hospital management sector and the humanitarian field.

This unique project is an initiative from the UAE Ministry of Possibilities and INDEX Holding and in cooperation with Aqdar World Summit to support our front-liners across all medical and humanitarian fields, through a number of specialised webinars presented by a number of well-renowned local and international speakers and lecturers from across the world.

Within the Waterfalls platform, those affiliated with the initiative will obtain a training certificate and approved hours from the international scientific and academic bodies participating in the initiative, and they can benefit from it in the scope of their work or in their research, or in completing their scientific studies through continuous distance education without having to leave their jobs or Leaving their workplace or bearing any financial burdens, through the initiative link https://waterfalls.ae/.