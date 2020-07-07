UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Promotes Judges In Dubai Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (16) of 2020 promoting Judge Abdul Qader Mousa Mohammed Abdul Rahman to Senior Cassation Judge and appointing him as Head of the Court of Cassation.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (18) of 2020 appointing Senior Cassation Judge Omar Atiq Al Marri as Deputy General Director of Dubai Courts; and Decree No. (19) of 2020 appointing Cassation Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi as Head of First Instance Court. All three Decrees are valid from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council issued Resolution No.

(8) of 2020 appointing Cassation Court Judge Dr. Abdullah Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi as Head of Criminal Court at the First Instance Court. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed also issued Resolution No. (9) of 2020 appointing Senior Appeal Court Judge Ayoub Ali Hatem Ahli as Head of Civil Court at the First Instance Court; Resolution No. (10) of 2020 appointing Senior Appeal Court Judge Salem Mohammed Salem Al Qaedi as Head of Real Estate Court at the First Instance Court; and Resolution No. (11) of 2020 appointing Appeal Court Judge Khalid Obaid Humaid Al Mansouri as Head of Commercial Court at the First Instance Court.

All Resolutions are valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

