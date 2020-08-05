Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registration for Deep Learning Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, today announced the opening of registrations for the Deep Learning Camp for university students, which will be held virtually from 18th to 20th August, 2020.

The Deep Learning Camp is part of the initiatives of the centre to support the UAE's strategic directions in the science and technology fields, promoting the building of a generation capable of adopting advanced technologies to develop different solutions to tackle future challenges.

Through the camp, the MBRSC aims to provide the youth with a unique experience to explore space science through theoretical and practical lessons, activities conducted by experts and specialists in the field from the Centre and to acquire new skills about remote sensing and satellite analysis.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General, MBRSC, said, "The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is keen to make effective contributions to support the UAE’s strategic directions in the science and technology field. Young people can explore the important aspect of space science and modern technologies that are the basis for advanced science in all fields through this camp."

Saeed AlMansoori, Head of Application Development & Analysis Section, MBRSC, said, "Through these initiatives, we are working to prepare the youth and develop their skills to keep pace with the future of deep learning and Artificial intelligence technologies."

The Deep Learning Camp is divided into theoretical and practical sessions.

The theoretical sessions deal with the definition of the principles of deep learning, its applications and the techniques used therein, with focus on satellite image analysis. The practical sessions will involve learning the applied aspects of deep learning through specialised machine learning applications, including Python Programming with Google Colab.

The practical session will also engage the participants in a technological challenge through the "Hackathon Competition" with great prizes awaiting the winners. The contestants will need to apply what they learnt throughout the camp about deep learning and its application for the competition. Participants will also be awarded certificates from the centre.

During the three-day camp, participants will learn three key elements: principles of deep learning and Artificial Intelligence, how to use satellite imagery, and the ability to analyse and classify satellite images from a set of satellite image data.

To apply for the camp, the participant needs to be a student of a university in the UAE between the ages of 18 and 30, with basic knowledge of mathematics, Python programming language and image process operations. A total of 15 participants, both boys and girls, will be selected from those who have registered. The last date to register and submit the required documents is 12th August, 2020, via the website https://mbrsc-campreg.evsreg.com, while the fee for the camp can be paid between 13th and 15th August, 2020.