Mohammed Bin Rashid To Inaugurate17th Legislative Chapter Of FNC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative chapter of FNC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will inaugurate the first regular session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC, tomorrow, in the presence of Their Highness the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and Sheikhs.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has issued Decree No.123 for 2019 calling on the FNC to convene on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed will deliver a speech during which, he will officially inaugurate the first regular session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter.

The first session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter will appoint the Council’s oldest member as its temporary Chair, until the election of the speaker. The members of the council will then be sworn in, in accordance with Article 73 of the Constitution, followed by the election of the "Speaker of the Council,", the first and second deputies, and the observers.

