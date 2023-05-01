UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 30th Arabian Travel Market, which commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance ; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The global industry event has brought together 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries. Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has risen by 27 percent compared to last year's event

Sheikh Mohammed said the development of the Arabian Travel Market into a leading global event for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors reflects Dubai’s growth as a hub for the global business and investment community and a key venue for industry thought leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on unlocking new growth opportunities.

The theme of the event, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ reflects the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for humanity, he added.

“Our vision is to make Dubai the preferred global destination for business and investment. We seek to build on our exceptional economic achievements to open new horizons of growth. By combining the competencies of local talent with the synergies and expertise brought by our strong international partnerships, Dubai will continue to raise excellence in the tourism industry,” Mohammed bin Rashid said.

He also highlighted the importance of the tourism sector as one of the key pillars of Dubai’s economy, and a vital driver of its economic growth agenda over the next 10 years.

“Tourism is a key sector that brings significant investment and generates exceptional economic value. Dubai’s top ranking in various international tourism industry indices reflects its emergence as one of the world’s leading destinations for travel, leisure and business. Consistent with Dubai’s ethos of collaboration, we have established robust cooperation with leading private sector players to ensure the highest global benchmarks of quality. We will continue to create a conducive environment for all stakeholders to contribute to the rapid growth of our tourism industry,” he said.

Also accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on the tour were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism briefed His Highness about this year’s edition of the event which offers a platform for global tourism professionals to forge new connections, share knowledge and showcase innovation.

The event, which concludes on 4 May, is expected to attract a total of 34,000 visitors.

Mohammed bin Rashid was also briefed about ATM 2023’s focus on sharing ideas and knowledge on expediting the sector’s journey towards decarbonisation, especially as the UAE prepares to host COP28, the global climate change conference, in November 2023.

During his tour of ATM 2023, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about major global tourism destinations participating in the trade show. He visited a number of local, regional and international pavilions at the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Driver Rashid Hub May November Market Media Event All From Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing ..

Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing Governor Election in Moldova' ..

13 minutes ago
 McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right ..

McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right to Self Defense Against Iran

13 minutes ago
 First Republic's Failure Further Proof US Economy ..

First Republic's Failure Further Proof US Economy on Path to Recession - US Inve ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministerial and economic figures place climate cha ..

Ministerial and economic figures place climate change at the top of the agenda a ..

19 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to In ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to Invite Netanyahu Over for Meetin ..

13 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in ..

Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in Finances, Child Support Case - ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.