Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine holds 4th White Coat Ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, welcomed its fourth batch of students for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, programmes.

The university celebrated the arrival of new students at the 4th MBRU White Coat Ceremony in the presence of Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

MBRU welcomed 62 students of 18 nationalities, taking the total number of MBBS undergraduates to more than 200, in line with its mission to advance health in the UAE and the region through an innovative and integrated academic health system.

This year’s ceremony expanded its reach to welcome students from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malawi and Dominica, representing an important step for the students, as they took the Hippocratic Oath and wore their medical white coats for the first time.

In her keynote speech, Al Amiri said, "Students pursuing a career in medicine are well aware of their future role as doctors and the intrinsic ethical, national and humane responsibilities associated with this role in saving people’s lives and preserving their health."

She added that medicine is largely and essentially dependent on advanced sciences and future technologies, which makes it imperative for doctors and medical students to pursue continuous learning and acquire high-end skills to further develop the medical sector in the UAE.

The minister hailed the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in nurturing specialised medical staff.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Dean of the College of Medicine, said, "Through a transformative learning experience, access to research opportunities and global connectivity, our students are the embodiment of our mission to advance health in the UAE and the region, while embracing respect, integrity and excellence, which are the qualities of a complete physician."

Dr Laila Alsuwaidi, Assistant Dean of Student Happiness and Wellbeing at the College of Medicine, added, "In addition to interactive learning and clinical exposure, the students will have access to a range of facilities and activities to enhance their experience and personal development during their time at the MBRU."

The 4th White Coat Ceremony also recognised the key supporters of the students at the MBRU, including the Dubai Ruler's Court, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Al Jalila Foundation, the Al Jalila Children's Speciality Hospital, Mediclinic middle East, Queen’s University Belfast, and the Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.