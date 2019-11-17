MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surgeries performed between February and September 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, reported the success of the Robotic Surgeries Programme, under which 44 surgeries and 47 medical consultations were completed between February and September.

The UAE’s first-of-its-kind achievement is part of the strategy to consolidate robotic surgeries in the UAE, and in line with a forward-looking vision to pursue innovation in robotic surgeries and enhance the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, as a sustainable approach in future healthcare services.

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the MoHAP, noted that the ministry's healthcare services have witnessed a shift towards incorporating new technologies, such as AI, robots and smart systems.

The success of the robotic surgeries in gynaecology and obstetrics comes in the wake of the successful outcomes of using the robot in heart surgeries. This paves the way for scheduling robotic surgeries in other medical specialities.

MoHAP was proactive in using the latest robots in surgeries, thanks to their extreme precision in performing surgeries, because of the firmness of the robotic arm, said officials.

Using robots also helps reduce the post-surgery pain of patients, in addition to lowering infection hazards and the need for blood transfusions.

"MoHAP has begun using AI in affiliated hospitals, and work is underway to incorporate AI by 100 percent into medical services, pursuant to the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis. This aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 to develop healthcare services by providing the latest therapeutic methods, offering world-class, comprehensive and innovative healthcare services, and alleviating the burden of travelling abroad to receive treatment," he noted.

Commending the competency of Dr. Labib Riachi, Gynaecological Robotic Surgery Specialist, in performing 44 successful surgeries during his six visits to the country, Dr. Sultan Al Sharif, Director of MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office, pointed out that this achievement is clear-cut evidence of the success of the Visiting Consultants Programme launched by MoHAP several years ago.

Al Sharif added that the programme has attracted the most important international medical competencies in complicated and rare specialities, with the aim of developing therapeutic services and keeping pace with the latest updates in the global medical arena.