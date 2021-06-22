MoHAP, EHS launch 'We Care' app to promote wellbeing of nursing cadres, highlight updates of 'Reaya' app

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) have launched the "We Care" app at the Arab Health 2021, which kicked off on 21st June and will conclude on 24th June, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"We Care" app aims to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of the nursing cadres. The application provides an array of features such as educational resources, health tips and chatting. The app also enables the nurses to track their health status, share their success stories, feedback and suggestions with the top management.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, EHS Director-General, said, "The nursing profession is one of the most important and strategic professions in health care systems. Therefore, we are keen to provide the essential components to qualify the nursing cadres, provide them with support and assistance, and attract and retain qualified and specialised competencies."

This helps establish an integrated and world-class health system, embrace best international practices, and enhance the sustainability and contribution of the health system to the comprehensive development process adopted by our wise leadership under an integrated work strategy, he noted.

"The nursing profession has been significantly developed in the UAE, thanks to the launch of innovative and programmes aimed at promoting the nursing profession and consolidating its status in the health sector, by focusing on the continuous training, the utilisation of information technology and research, and the use of best innovation practices in nursing practices," he added.

Al-Serkal pointed to the importance of launching the 'National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery -Roadmap for 2025', which aims to enhance the attractiveness and sustainability of the nursing profession enacting relevant organisational and professional policies, and provide all means of support to the nursing cadres.

Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Nursing Affairs, and Director of the Nursing Department, EHS, said, "We're talking about nursing, which is one of the noble professions that made a difference in our life, especially after the start of the pandemic. That's why we've launched this app to improve their health and wellbeing and their work environment as well."

The app also features a survey-based tool, through which the platform can identify the physical and mental health of the nursing cadres, and provide the needed support accordingly, while the live chat enables rapid access and direct contact with nursing leaders.

Meanwhile, the two entities highlighted the latest updates made on the "Reaya" app, a new smart tracking solution that was developed in partnership with DU and aims to monitor COVID-19 patients across the UAE until full recovery.

The platform enhances the capabilities of tracking patients, monitoring their recoveries, and sending them alerts and notifications instantaneously about the regular updates of the disease, based on AI technology to significantly enhance the interaction between healthcare providers and patients across the country. App users can sign up via the "Dubai Pulse" app to make sure that they are receiving regular updates.